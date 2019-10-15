MEDIA RELEASE

Megan Crutcher

Shane Johnson

Hawaiʻi Island Police investigated several business and vehicle break-ins that occurred during (October 5-10) in the vicinity of Holomua and Makaala Streets in Hilo.

Police investigating the incidents were able to identify a male and a sport utility vehicle that were involved through a recovered video. The sport utility vehicle identified was later found and stopped. Police found drugs in the vehicle during the stop and arrested the 28-year-old male operator.

Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found in addition to drugs, items stolen from one of the business.

Police charged Shane Johnson with drug possession, theft, trespassing, habitual property crime, and several traffic criminal offenses. His bail was set at $24,000.00 pending a court appearance.

During the time period of one break-in, police found the same sport utility vehicle in the 300 block of the Waiakea Center parking lot operated by a 24-year-old female. Police learned that the she had a bench warrant and was arrested. She was identified as Megan Crutcher. Though not charged with the break-ins Crutcher is a person of interest, and police are asking for the public’s help with information on the couple.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this couple related to the business and vehicle break-ins or if this couple was seen in the parking lot of the Waiakea Center to call Officer Bryson Pilor of South Hilo Patrol at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

