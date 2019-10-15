MEDIA RELEASE

Due to staff shortages, the Pāhala Transfer Station will close at 8:00 a.m. today (Tuesday, October 15, 2019), and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Until 6:00 p.m. today, residents can take their household generated waste to the Waiʻōhinu Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding. Please visit our www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations, or call our Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 961-8270.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

