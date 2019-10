MEDIA RELEASE

Sharah Day

Police are asking for assistance in finding Sharah Day missing and in need of medical assistance. She was last seen near Hilo Medical Center. Day is described as 5’6″, approximately 200 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

She may be with a Cheyla Ventura. Day has a Mazda sedan, with plate KBP-800.

If located contact Officer Joshua Baumgarner of South Hilo Patrol 935-3311 or 911.

