(October 14, 2019) – Hawaii gas prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 stations. Gas prices in Hawaii are 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 25.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Hawaii is priced at $3.21/g today while the most expensive is $4.31/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state today is $3.21/g while the highest is $4.31/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today. The national average is up 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Hawaii and the national average going back a decade:

October 14, 2018: $4.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

October 14, 2017: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

October 14, 2016: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

October 14, 2015: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

October 14, 2014: $4.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

October 14, 2013: $4.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

October 14, 2012: $4.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

October 14, 2011: $4.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

October 14, 2010: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

October 14, 2009: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Alaska- $3.03/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/g.

Anchorage- $2.87/g, up 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.83/g.

Honolulu- $3.54/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.51/g.

“As expected, the national average has reverted to declining in the midst of resolution to refinery issues in the West Coast, while lower demand also weighs on oil prices, leading to modest relief in some areas of the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While a partial trade deal with China may temporarily interrupt continued relief, the devil will be in the details- will any potential trade deal lead to solid expectations for economic growth in the U.S.? If so, then expect oil prices to follow to higher ground, before taping off after new optimism brings a small rally to oil, but if the latest talk of a trade deal is believed to be more like lipstick on a pig, then I expect gas prices will continue to decline. Either way- one thing holds true no matter if there’s a trade deal or not- and that’s that California motorists will see relief in the weeks ahead after refinery issues have abated.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas



