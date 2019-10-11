MEDIA RELEASE

Kona patrol units responded Friday (Oct 11) to a 9:03 a.m. report of a man entering multiple homes on Puia Street in Kailua-Kona.

Upon arrival, police discovered that a male party entered at least two homes. In the first home that the suspect entered, he encountered three residents to include a four-year-old boy. During the encounter, the suspect picked up the child before being fended off by the adult occupants. The suspect then fled and entered one additional occupied home on the same street.

The child was unharmed, and the suspect did not remove anything from the homes he entered.

Responding officers were able to locate the suspect in the yard of a third home and arrested him at the scene. The suspect is identified as Matthew Mitsis, a 29-year-old man from Kailua-Kona.

The suspect has been preliminarily arrested for several offenses to include Burglary in the first-degree. The suspect has not been charged at this time and detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Division are continuing the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call Detective David Matsushima at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224 or via e-mail at david.matsushima@hawaiicounty….

