On Saturday, October 12, 2019, due to road closures for the Ironman World Championship Triathlon, the following facilities and services will not be available:

• West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill (Puʻuanahulu) and Organics Facility

• Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station, Reuse Center, and HI-5 Redemption

• Keauhou HI-5 Redemption

The closure at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will affect all services, including residential trash disposal, HI-5 redemption, 2-bin recycling, green waste recycling, the Re-Use Store, and mulch pick-up.

The Keauhou Recycling and Transfer Station will provide services for residential trash disposal, Re-Use Center, and 2-bin recycling during this closure.

Regular operations and services will resume as follows:

• Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will resume regular operations of all services on Sunday, October 13, 2019 (it is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.).

• West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill will resume its normal schedule and reopen on Monday, October 14, 2019 (it is open Mondays to Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.).

• HI-5 Redemption services at the Keauhou Recycling and Transfer Station will resume on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mahalo for your cooperation. Please visit our www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 961-8270.

