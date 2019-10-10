(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists Matt Patrick and Jim Kauahikaua talk about the water that appeared at the bottom of Halemaʻumaʻu, a crater at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano, in July 2019 and continues to rise today. They address why it appeared, how it’s monitored, and its potential hazards.

Kῑlauea Volcano is not erupting and its USGS Volcano Alert level remains at NORMAL (volcanoes.usgs.gov/vhp/about_a…). Updates for Kīlauea are now issued monthly.

Kīlauea deformation and seismicity showed no notable changes over the past week. Sulfur dioxide emission rates are low at the summit and below detection limits at Puʻu ʻŌʻō and the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ). The water pond at the bottom of Halema‘uma‘u continues to slowly expand and deepen.

At or near the 2018 LERZ eruptive fissures, elevated ground temperatures and minor releases of gas (steam, tiny amounts of hydrogen sulfide, and carbon dioxide) persist. These are typical post-eruption conditions and are expected to be long-term.

Hazards remain at the LERZ and summit of Kīlauea. Closures and warnings in these areas should be heeded. The 2018 lava flows are primarily on private property; please be respectful and do not enter or park on private property.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Its USGS Volcano Alert level remains at ADVISORY. This alert level does not mean that an eruption is imminent or that progression to an eruption is certain.

This past week, about 100 small-magnitude earthquakes (all less than M2.2) were detected beneath the upper elevations of Mauna Loa. Deformation measurements show continued summit inflation. Volcanic gas emission and fumarole temperature readings have been slightly elevated from measurements several weeks ago due to maintenance on the instrument sensors in mid-September.

Mauna Loa updates are issued weekly. For more info on the status of the volcano, please go to: volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/m…

Two earthquakes with three or more felt reports occurred in Hawaii this past week: a magnitude-2.3 quake 2 km (1 mi) southwest of Honalo at 11 km (7 mi) depth on Oct. 8 at 7:27 a.m. HST, and a magnitude-4.0 quake 39 km (24 mi) southeast of Pāhala at 16 km (10 mi) depth on Oct. 8 at 3:05 a.m. HST.

HVO continues to closely monitor both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa for any signs of increased activity.

Please visit HVO’s website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake info, and more. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.

