MEDIA RELEASE

The new changes in the County of Hawai’i’s recycling program for non-HI-5 plastic and specific paper are unfortunate; especially in light of global climate change concerns and our landfill challenges here on our island. This shift in our recycling capability sheds light on the changing global scales of refuse and how we, as humans, are choosing to deal with it. Our council needs to find solutions to limit incoming plastics and find clean alternatives to recyclables entering our waste stream. We all are responsible for the past, present, and future of our ʻāina. We all are part of the solution.

We have requested an update and information from Director Kucharski from the Department of Environmental Management at the Agriculture, Water, Energy and Environmental Management Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 15, at 1:00pm.

For further information, please contact our office at 961-8263.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

