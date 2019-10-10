MEDIA RELEASE

Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Mauna Kea access road continued the stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200), which began on (August 15, 2019).

The continuing efforts of police during the new weeklong period covering last Thursday (October 3, 2019) to date, have resulted in the issuance of an additional 540 traffic citations and three suspects arrested for three offenses. The 540 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (282)

Excessive Speeding (3)

Seatbelt (39)

Child Restraint (4)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (4)

Tint (12)

No Driver’s License (22)

No Insurance (21)

Unsafe vehicle (20)

Other moving violation (13)

No License plate (17)

Regulatory (103)

Parking (0)

The three arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (3)

The combined total of the 8-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaii Police Department stands at 4632 citations issued and 46 persons arrested for 74 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.

