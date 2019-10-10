MEDIA RELEASE

It’s not too early to start shopping for the holidays and why not support a great cause in doing so!

At Habitat for Humanity’s Gala on Saturday, November 16, from 5:00 pm-8 pm, on the beautiful luau grounds at the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, guests will be treated to dinner, entertainment, and a unique silent auction. The auction is blending island experiences, accommodations, and local services with high-value items, which have been donated to the ReStores, Habitat for Humanity’s resell outlet. One-of-a-kind items, including high-end art, will be available as “buy it now” opportunities for savvy shoppers. Great finds for everyone on your Christmas shopping list!

Tickets to the event are $125 and there are table sponsorship opportunities, too: Gold Level Table Sponsor ($2,500) or Silver Level Table Sponsor ($1,750), which includes a table for 10 and an array of special gifts and benefits. Tickets can be purchased at www.habitathawaiiisland.org/2n…

