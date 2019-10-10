MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police report that a barricaded man has been peacefully taken into custody, ending a six-hour plus standoff. The man has been identified as 57-year-old Richard Gorloff.

Officers went to an Ahulani Street residence to attempt to make contact with Richard Gorloff when, he refused to exit the residence and told officers that if they came any closer, he would blow up the residence. Officers observed the suspect to have a small propane tank and a five-gallon gas can that was open and filled with an unknown liquid. The suspect also appeared to be carrying a propane torch that was unlit, and a flint striker used to light the torch. Officers reported smelling propane in the area.

Lieutenant James Gusman of the Police Department’s Special Response Team activated the team to the barricaded suspect.

Neighboring residents in the immediate area were evacuated for their safety, and the department’s Special Response Team (SRT) and Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) were assigned to respond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

