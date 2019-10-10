MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police report that 45-year-old Alan Delatorre of Kailua-Kona, who was reported as missing after failing to return from a night dive on Friday evening (October 4) still has not been located.

Delatorre failed to return home following his solo dive, and family or friends have not heard from him since.

Hawaiʻi Fire Department divers recovered clothes and diving equipment in the waters near the buoy that were identified as belonging to Delatorre. They indicated the damage to the clothing to be attributed to sharks.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Officer Adam Cho at (808) 326-4646, ext. 296 or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

