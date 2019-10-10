 

   

Flood Advisory Thursday (Oct 10)

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii County Civil Defense Flood Advisory at 5:30 a.m., October 10, 2019

This is a Civil Defense Flood Advisory message for 5:30 a.m.,  Thursday, October 10, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Ka‘ū, Puna, Hilo, and Hamakua Districts for this morning. 

A Flood Advisory means localized flooding may occur.

 Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:

Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals.  Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.


