MEDIA RELEASE
This is a Civil Defense Flood Advisory message for 5:30 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Ka‘ū, Puna, Hilo, and Hamakua Districts for this morning.
A Flood Advisory means localized flooding may occur.
Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:
Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.
