MEDIA RELEASE

Effective Sunday, October 13, 2019, the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo will operate on a temporary revised schedule as follows:

Mon thru Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 7:10 p.m.

Closed 1:30 – 3:00 for lunch and maintenance

Sat: 8:30 a.m. – 4:10 p.m.

Closed 11:30 – 1:00 for lunch and maintenance

Sun: Closed

This temporary revised schedule is being put in place to ensure public safety during a momentary staff shortage. Once the staff shortage is resolved, the public will be notified, and hours will be adjusted accordingly.

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks pool users and the general public for their understanding and patience during this period.

If you would like to apply for vacant positions please visit the County’s job opportunity website at www.governmentjobs.com/careers….

For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Division, at 961-8740.

