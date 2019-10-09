MEDIA RELEASE

Officer Travis Wong

Kona Patrol Officer Travis Wong was honored by the Kona Crime Prevention Committee as the “October Officer of the Month” at their monthly luncheon on Wednesday (October 5).

On (April 22) at 2:16 a.m., Officer Wong, while on patrol, observed a male party operating a moped with a female passenger in Kona’s Old Industrial Area and attempted to stop them for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop and fled the area. After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver dismounted the moped, fled on foot, and after a lengthy foot chase, he was subsequently apprehended by Officer Wong. The suspect had numerous charges that including resisting an order to stop, resisting arrest, fraudulent license plates, and a (probation) no-bail warrant. Based on the past criminal history of the suspect, Officer Wong most likely prevented future crimes being committed.

Sergeant Eric Reyes, who nominated Officer Wong, complimented him on his outstanding work ethic, drive, and dedication towards all aspects of police work since being newly assigned to the Kona District in (April 2019). Officer Wong is self-motivated and has initiated a high level of police investigations, arrest, and citations in the Kona Patrol District. Officer Wong is well-liked among his peers, and his positive energy towards policing is well received, and motivating among officers on his watch.

As “Officer of the Month,” Wong is eligible for “Officer of the Year.”

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee is an organization that encourages community involvement in aiding and supporting the police in West Hawaiʻi.

