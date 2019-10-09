MEDIA RELEASE

UPDATE: The military training originally scheduled for 16 & 18 October has changed to a later date. PTA Public Affairs will inform the public when this training is rescheduled. There are no other changes to training in October.

This weekend Fall Festival in Waimea and takes place on Saturday 12 October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PTA will have US Army and US Marine static displays (HH-60 Medical Evacuation Helicopter and a CH-53 Sea Stallion), along with our Natural and Cultural Resource Teams. We look forward to seeing you all out there.

