MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested a 31-year-old Puna man in connection with an early evening shooting on Monday (October 7) at a residence in Hawaiian Paradise Park.
Kamanaokaaina “Mana” Nakooka, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon (October 8) on a vacant lot on 18th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park.
Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing to investigate the incident which is classified as a first-degree Terroristic threatening and first-degree Assault.
The 41-year-old victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382 or email todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov or to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
