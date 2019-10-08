MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works and the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announce two upcoming Safe Routes to School (SRTS) informational workshops in Hilo and Kona. Part of a statewide outreach effort, the SRTS workshops provide community leaders, school officials, health and transportation professionals, law enforcement officers, as well as parents and neighbors with the knowledge needed to develop SRTS programs in their communities.

SRTS programs grow from community concerns about safety, health, and traffic. A combination of engineering, encouragement, education, and enforcement strategies are used to address these concerns and make Safe Routes to School a reality. Communities around the country are using SRTS programs to make it safer and more appealing for children to walk and bicycle to school. Federal legislation has recognized the value of SRTS programs and has provided funding for states to establish programs.

Workshops are scheduled in Hilo and Kona on the following dates:

Hilo

Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

State Office Building, Conference Rooms B and C, 75 Aupuni Street, Hilo.



Kona

Friday, October 25, 2019, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

West Hawaii Civic Center, Council Chambers, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona.

To register for a workshop or for more information on SRTS program in Hawaii, go to hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/srts… and click on the link under Upcoming Workshops, or contact Tara Lucas at 808-692-7696, or e-mail saferoutestoschool@hawaii.gov.

