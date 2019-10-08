 

   

West Hawaii Landfill and Kealakehe Transfer Station closed on Ironman day Saturday (Oct 12)

Posted on October 8, 2019. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

The West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill (Puʻuanahulu) in Waikoloa and the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station in Kailua-Kona will be closed all day on Saturday, October 12, 2019, due to road closures for the Ironman World Championship Triathlon. 

The closure at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will affect all services, including residential trash disposal, HI-5 redemption, 2-bin recycling, green waste recycling, the Re-Use Store, and mulch pick-up.

Alternative services for residential trash disposal, HI-5 redemption, and 2-bin recycling are available at the Keauhou Recycling and Transfer Station.

Regular operations at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will resume on Sunday, October 13, 2019 (it is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.).  The West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill will resume its normal schedule and reopen on Monday, October 14, 2019 (it is open Mondays to Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.).

Mahalo for your cooperation.  Please visit our www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 961-8270.


