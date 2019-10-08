 

   

Music at the Habitat for Humanity Hawaii Island ReStore in Waimea Saturday (Oct 12)

MEDIA RELEASE

Habitat for Humanity Hawaii Island

The monthly music series at Habitat Hawaii Island’s Waimea ReStore continues with a performance by island band, “The Jamahz”,  on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 6 p.m. You’ll be sure to enjoy this trio’s blend of old soul classic rhythm and blues, feel-good island music.

The monthly music series is a fundraising event for Habitat’s Matching Fund Challenge.  Tickets are $10 (children 12 and under are free) and are available at the Waimea ReStore. Tacos and pizza will be available for purchase and you’ll get to shop at the ReStore, too.

For more information, please contact the Waimea ReStore at (808)885-9091.


