WATER NOTICE

AFFECTED AREA: PANAʻEWA, SOUTH HILO CUSTOMERS BETWEEN MĀMAKI STREET AND IKAIKA STREET AND ALSO KEALAKAʻI STREET AND MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY INCLUDING ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES; SOUTH HILO, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test at the Hawai’i Community Correctional Center-Hale Nani between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test.

Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at (808) 961-8790.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2019

TIME: 8:30 A.M. TO 9:30 A.M.

DEPARTMENT OF WATER SUPPLY

COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I

