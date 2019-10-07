MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island Police and the U.S. Marshalls Office performed warrant sweeps in East Hawaiʻi through Mid-September and into October. The sweep nabbed fifteen (15) people in the effort.
In addition to the warrants, law enforcement also conducted several other investigations into stolen vehicles, fraudulent license plates, burglary, drug investigations, several ownership prohibited (ammunition) cases and a robbery.
Police arrested and charged; Peter Grammer; Justin Pihi; Salvador Gonsalves; Shannon Lancaster; Alicia Tilton; John Hauoli, Saysha Wilson; Ethan Bailey; Nicholas Cook; Jessica Alvarez; Shayla Kamahele; Reed Kepaa; Krystal Kahaleoumi; Chester Galderia; and Jordan Soto.
Police are continuing to step up efforts in locating and apprehending persons wanted on outstanding warrants.
