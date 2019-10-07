MEDIA RELEASE

Shayla Kamahele

Reed Kepaa

Krystal Kahalioumi

Chester Galdeira

Jordan Soto

Peter Grammer

Justin Pihi

Salvador Gonsalves

Shannon Lancaster

Alicia Tilton

John Hauoli

Saysha Wilson

Ethan Bailey

Nicholas Cook

Jessica Alvarez

Hawaiʻi Island Police and the U.S. Marshalls Office performed warrant sweeps in East Hawaiʻi through Mid-September and into October. The sweep nabbed fifteen (15) people in the effort.

In addition to the warrants, law enforcement also conducted several other investigations into stolen vehicles, fraudulent license plates, burglary, drug investigations, several ownership prohibited (ammunition) cases and a robbery.

Police arrested and charged; Peter Grammer; Justin Pihi; Salvador Gonsalves; Shannon Lancaster; Alicia Tilton; John Hauoli, Saysha Wilson; Ethan Bailey; Nicholas Cook; Jessica Alvarez; Shayla Kamahele; Reed Kepaa; Krystal Kahaleoumi; Chester Galderia; and Jordan Soto.

Police are continuing to step up efforts in locating and apprehending persons wanted on outstanding warrants.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

