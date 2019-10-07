MEDIA RELEASE

The Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) apologizes for the confusion and frustration caused by several errors in the original public notice dated September 22, 2019. The online application link and the maximum number of tenants are corrected. The waiting list for initial vacancy has been extended to October 28, 2019.

Mohouli Heights Senior Neighborhood, Phase 3

Senior community living for age 62 years or older (at least one person)

**Maximum TWO (2) tenants

Two-story apartment (with elevator), one-bedroom, one-bathroom units in Hilo, HI

Occupancy for 92 units anticipated in April 2020

Managed by Hawaii Affordable Properties, Inc.

Eligibility for PBV assistance:

One member is a U.S. citizen or national, noncitizen with eligible immigration status, or lawful residents of the Freely Associated States Disclose the complete and accurate social security number assigned for all members Consent to Authorization for the Release of Information/Privacy Act Notice and other consent forms Meet regulatory requirements related to current or past criminal activity Have gross annual income that does not exceed 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

Household Size 1 2 Very Low Income Limit $27,500 $31,400 *Extremely Low Income $16,500 $19,460

*40% of families admitted must have extremely low income

Tenancy will not be approved if the owner (including a principal or other interested party) of the unit is the parent, child, grandparent, grandchild, sister, or brother of any member of the family unless needed as a reasonable accommodation.

** Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday (October 7, 2019), the Pre-Application form will ONLY be available online: www.waitlistcheck.com/applicat… The OHCD will use a lottery system to select the initial applications processed for this program. The initial lottery will include participants in the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program who are interested in senior community living and applicants referred to by the owner (these need not apply to the wait list).

