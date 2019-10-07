MEDIA RELEASE

Nicholas Cook

Michelle Hanagami

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old male and a 30-year-old female with an array of offenses stemming from an armed robbery that occurred at a business on Makaala Street in Hilo on Monday (September 30).

Police identified the parties arrested and charged as Nicholas M. Cook and Michelle R. Hanagami, both of Hilo.

On (September 30) Cook and Hanagami were within a business establishment on Makaala Street, where they were observed concealing numerous items and leaving the store without making payment. Once outside the store, Cook and Hanagami were contacted by several store security employees and were requested to return to the store with the items. Cook then pulled out a fixed-blade knife from his waistband and threatened the employees. Cook and Hanagami then entered a vehicle in the parking lot, with the stolen items, and began driving away. As they were leaving the parking lot, Cook pulled out a dark-colored firearm and fired several shots towards the store employees. The firearm was later determined to be a BB gun.

One of the store employees was struck by a BB from the gun. He was treated at the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room for minor injuries and released that day.

South Hilo Patrol officers and Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section received information that Cook and Hanagami may be at a residence on Anela Street in Hilo. A short time later, both parties were located and arrested. Detectives later served a search warrant on the residence and the vehicle and recovered items related to the incident.

After conferring with prosecutors, police charged Cook with Robbery in the second-degree, four counts of Terroristic Threatening in the first-degree, and Assault in the third-degree. His bail was set at $13,500.00. Hanagami was charged with Theft in the fourth-degree, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the third-degree, and Drug Paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $2,250.00

Cook and Hanagami remained in police custody, pending their initial court appearance on Wednesday (October 2) in Hilo District Court.

