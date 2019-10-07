MEDIA RELEASE
The Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawaii has scheduled its 21st Annual Taste of Hilo for Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., at Sangha Hall in Hilo. Presale tickets are on sale for $55. They may be purchased online at www.tasteofhilo.org. More information and great pictures of the event can also be found at our website.
The Taste of Hilo annually features the culinary skills of more than 30 chefs, restaurants, and patisseries, who provide their talents, ingredients, and staff to make this annual event a success. This year’s event will feature the following:
- AJ &Sons Catering
- Akmal’s Indian Kitchen
- Anheuser-Busch
- Any Kine Wontons
- Café Boba
- Coca Cola Bottling of Hawaii
- Hula Hula’s at the Grand Naniloa
- Hawaii Community College, Culinary Arts
- Hawaii Island Gourmet Products
- Hawaii Lassi
- Hawaiian Springs
- Hilo Coffee Mill
- Hilo Medical Center
- Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill
- Johnson Brothers of Hawaii
- Kilauea Lodge
- Legacy Hilo
- Maebo Noodle Factory
- Hilo Brewing Company
- Millie’s Deli & Snack Shop
- Minit Stop
- Paradise Beverages
- Pepsi Beverages
- Suisan Retail Fish Market
- Sweet Cane Café
- Sweet Thunder Products
- The Cherry Company
- Volcano Winery
- WikiFresh
- Young’s Market
- Sodexo
Come and discover what your favorite restaurants will be featuring at this year’s Taste of Hilo. A portion of event proceeds goes to support the Hawaii Community College. Over the years, the Japanese Chamber has raised more than $180,000 to support educational programs at the Hawaii Community College.
