Food samples. Photo courtesy of Taste of Hilo

MEDIA RELEASE

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawaii has scheduled its 21st Annual Taste of Hilo for Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., at Sangha Hall in Hilo. Presale tickets are on sale for $55. They may be purchased online at www.tasteofhilo.org. More information and great pictures of the event can also be found at our website.

The Taste of Hilo annually features the culinary skills of more than 30 chefs, restaurants, and patisseries, who provide their talents, ingredients, and staff to make this annual event a success. This year’s event will feature the following:

AJ &Sons Catering

Akmal’s Indian Kitchen

Anheuser-Busch

Any Kine Wontons

Café Boba

Coca Cola Bottling of Hawaii

Hula Hula’s at the Grand Naniloa

Hawaii Community College, Culinary Arts

Hawaii Island Gourmet Products

Hawaii Lassi

Hawaiian Springs

Hilo Coffee Mill

Hilo Medical Center

Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill

Johnson Brothers of Hawaii

Kilauea Lodge

Legacy Hilo

Maebo Noodle Factory

Hilo Brewing Company

Millie’s Deli & Snack Shop

Minit Stop

Paradise Beverages

Pepsi Beverages

Suisan Retail Fish Market

Sweet Cane Café

Sweet Thunder Products

The Cherry Company

Volcano Winery

WikiFresh

Young’s Market

Sodexo

Come and discover what your favorite restaurants will be featuring at this year’s Taste of Hilo. A portion of event proceeds goes to support the Hawaii Community College. Over the years, the Japanese Chamber has raised more than $180,000 to support educational programs at the Hawaii Community College.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

