Jonah U. Cobb-Adams Quiocho

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged a 20-year old male with an array of drug and firearms offenses stemming from an incident that occurred early Friday morning in Hilo (October 4).

Police identified the individual arrested and charged as Jonah U. Cobb-Adams Quiocho, of Hilo.

Shortly after midnight on Friday morning (October 4), officers were canvassing the area near the Prince Kuhio Plaza for witnesses to an unrelated incident that had just occurred. Officers located a vehicle with two occupants parked illegally on Ohuohu Street. The vehicle had been seen with the vehicle that was involved with the previous unrelated incident.

Officers contacted Cobb-Adams Quiocho, the operator of the vehicle, and a juvenile male occupant. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle, and observed a dark-colored handgun in plain view on the rear floor of the vehicle.

After a short struggle, Cobb-Adams Quiocho was subsequently arrested. Upon conducting a search of his person, he was found to have a loaded pistol and ammunition in his front pants pockets. He was transported to the Hilo Police Station Cellblock for processing and the vehicle was recovered as evidence.

The juvenile was questioned and later released to an adult custodian.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. The search of the vehicle yielded a loaded handgun, just under 1 pound of dried processed marijuana, 6.964 grams Dimethyl Tryptamine (DMT) which is a Schedule I hallucinogenic and psychedelic drug, 0.171 grams methamphetamine, $606.00 US currency, miscellaneous prescription pills, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

After conferring with prosecutors, Cobb-Adams Quiocho was charged with two counts Place to Keep Pistol, Place to Keep Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Drug Paraphernalia, Promotion of a Detrimental Drug in the second degree, Promotion of a Detrimental Drug in the third degree, five counts of Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the third degree, two counts of Firearm on Highway, two counts of Firearm Registration Mandatory, and two counts of Permit to Acquire Firearm. Total bail set at $27,750.00

Cobb-Adams Quiocho remains in police custody, pending his initial court appearance on Monday (October 7) in Hilo District Court.

