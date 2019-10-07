MEDIA RELEASE
Police report that 36-year-old Sanoe Moniz was reported missing on (September 22). She told a friend that she was heading toward Nāʻālehu around 5:00 p.m.
No suspicious circumstances were reported surrounding this incident.
She is described as being 5-feet-4-inches, 150 pounds, medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Officer Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646 ext. 291 or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
