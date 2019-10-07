MEDIA RELEASE

Jarryd Ahquin

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for 34-year old Jarryd Ahquin who has been reported as missing.

He was last seen in the Hawaii Beaches area during the early morning hours of Saturday (October 5). He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.

He is described as a local male, being 5-feet-8-inches, weighing 230 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair (shaved).

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

