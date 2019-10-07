MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police report that 45-year-old Alan Delatorre of Kailua-Kona was reported as missing after failing to return from a night dive on Friday evening (October 4).

Delatorre failed to return home following his solo dive and family or friends have not heard from him since. His truck was located on Sunday morning (October 6) in the area of Aliʻi Drive. A dive buoy that is believed to belong to Delatorre was also located approximately 100 yards off-shore in the area known as Bubba’s Beach on Aliʻi Drive.

Hawaiʻi Fire Department divers recovered clothes and diving equipment in the waters near the buoy that were identified as belonging to Delatorre.

Alan Delatorre is described as being 5-feet-4-inches, 156 pounds, medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Officer Adam Cho at (808) 326-4646, ext. 296 or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

