MEDIA RELEASE

Justin Garcia

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a person who was reported as missing.

On June 5, 2019, 38-year old Justin Garcia, of Hilo, was reported to have gone missing while hunting in Laupahoehoe mauka. A male party later called police identifying himself as Garcia, but he was never contacted in person to verify his identity.

Garcia has reportedly been seen in various districts since June. He is described as being 5-foot-9, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jacket with shorts and a grey/green backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts are asked to call police.

