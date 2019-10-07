MEDIA RELEASE

An 86-year old Kailua-Kona man died following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday (October 6) in Hōlualoa on Pueo Road.

The 86-year old male has been positively identified as Edgar William Schwoyer.

Police responded to an 8:01 a.m. call, where they determined that a white 1999 Ford Ranger being operated by Schwoyer was driving East on Pueo Road. For unknown reasons, the 86-year old male exited the vehicle which then rolled backward over him before striking two rocky embankments and then coming to a rest on Pueo Road. The 86-year old male was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 9:05 a.m.

Police do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646, ext. 229.

This is the 15th traffic fatality this year compared to 21 at this time last year.

