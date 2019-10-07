MEDIA RELEASE

(October 7, 2019) – Hawaii gas prices have risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.86/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 stations. Gas prices in Hawaii are 4.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 21.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Hawaii is priced at $3.21/g today while the most expensive is $4.49/g, a difference of $1.28/g. The lowest price in the state today is $3.21/g while the highest is $4.49/g, a difference of $1.28/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $5.52/g, a difference of $3.63/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65/g today. The national average is up 9.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Hawaii and the national average going back a decade:

October 7, 2018: $4.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 7, 2017: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

October 7, 2016: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 7, 2015: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 7, 2014: $4.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

October 7, 2013: $4.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

October 7, 2012: $4.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

October 7, 2011: $4.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

October 7, 2010: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

October 7, 2009: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Alaska- $2.97/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/g.

Anchorage- $2.83/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.82/g.Honolulu- $3.52/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.52/g.

“It was a mixed bag for gas prices over the last week even as oil prices remained relatively low. California continued to lead the nation as prices skyrocketed, but appear to have peaked for now, while the Great Lakes states also saw prices march higher due to a price cycle. Other states saw some downward movement, but we appear ripe for a week that features more price decreases than increases, especially for hard-hit California,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “I believe we’re due for the national average to edge lower by perhaps five cents in the coming week as I believe increases should be limited due to oil’s drop in the last week fueled by continued worry over tariffs and trade, not with just China but now extending to Europe after the WTO agreed with the U.S. that Airbus was getting favorable treatment. Many motorists may scoff at such an issue affecting gas prices, but indeed, the threat of tariffs between such large trading partners is a serious issue that could result in slowdowns in both areas, leaving demand for oil lower and thus weighing on oil prices as a result.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

