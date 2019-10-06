MEDIA RELEASE

ONE LANE ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE

AREA AFFECTED: KUKUIHAELE; HĀMĀKUA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply, County of Hawaiʻi, will be working on Kukuihaele Road near the intersection of Honoka‘a-Waipio Road and Kukuihaele Road, on Wednesday October 9, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for the purpose of installing a new water service. One lane with traffic control will remain open throughout the installation. Motorists should expect delays and are asked to plan accordingly.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. If more information is needed, call Mr. Darroll Naungayan or Mr. William O’Neil at (808) 887-3030.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2019

TIME: 8:30 A.M. TO 2:30 P.M.

