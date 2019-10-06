MEDIA RELEASE

Every Kid Outdoors

Hawaii National Park, HAWAI‘I – Calling all fourth graders! Treat your family to a fun-filled morning at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on Saturday, October 12, anytime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., to celebrate the recently passed Every Kid Outdoors Act, and to receive a free Every Kid Outdoors pass.

All fourth graders who complete a paper voucher on www.everykidoutdoors.govand present it to the ranger at the park’s entrance station will receive a durable free Every Kid Outdoors pass. Keiki-friendly activities will be offered throughout the park on Every Kid Outdoors Day. You will be provided with a map and directions to help you choose your adventures. Anyone who completes all the activities will receive a prize.

The pass provides free access to fourth-grade students and those accompanying them in their vehicle to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas now until the end of August 2020.

You can choose to join a ranger-guided program like “How it All Started,” at 9 a.m., a 20-minute orientation talk about the volcanoes that make up the Island of Hawaiʻi. Or try our new ranger-guided walk, “E Mākaʻikaʻi iā Kaʻauea- Explore the Summit,” at 11 a.m., which explores the fascinating geologic features of Kīlauea and their deep connections to Hawaiian history and culture.

Why not continue your day by walking a trail, or heading to the Kahuku Unit in Kaʻū to complete a new Junior Ranger program? Every Kid Outdoors Day is a wonderful opportunity to get outdoors at the end of school vacation week. We hope to see you here!

The Every Kid Outdoors Program was established by Congress in 2019. It replaces the Every Kid in a Park Program which was launched in 2015. It is an interagency collaboration between the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and U.S. Forest Service.

