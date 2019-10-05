WATER NOTICE

AFFECTED AREA: HONOKOHAU INDUSTRIAL PARK AREA; NORTH KONA CUSTOMERS FROM QUEEN KAʻAHUMANU HIGHWAY TO KAMANU STREET AND HONOKOHAU STREET TO KEALAKEHE PARKWAY AND ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Honokohau Street and Kamanu Street between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test.

Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Darren Okimoto, District Supervisor, at (808) 322-0600.

DATE: MONDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2019

TIME: 10:30 P.M. TO 11:30 P.M.

DEPARTMENT OF WATER SUPPLY

COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

