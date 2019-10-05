MEDIA RELEASE

Find out from Big Island growers what plant varieties thrive best in your location at the bi-annual Plant People Road Show 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Makaeo Pavilion at Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area.

Talk story with 12 growers from the island’s different regions during the sale. In addition, growers will offer cut blooming flower stems and plant selections geared for fall planting and gift-giving. Admission is free.

Meet Chitose and Tsuyoshi Tsumura of C & T Products in Keaau, who offer many different varieties and colors of anthuriums—the heart-shaped blooms come in a variety of hues.



Peter and Kay DeMello of DeMello Air Plants in Kona sell over 50 varieties of easy-care air plants.

Jennifer Snyder and Bob Harris of OrchidPeople in Waimea have created warm-tolerant varieties of Cymbidium orchids that flower mauka to makai. Cymbidiums are prized for their multiple flowers on tall spikes.

Phoenicia and Bob Zeller of Pele’s Island Plants in Oceanview grow select and hard-to-find orchid varieties, assorted cactus and succulents. Find choices for the collector and hobbyist.

Susan Ruskin and Peter Berg of Quindembo Bamboo in Kapaau market many varieties of fast-growing, non-invasive, clumping varieties of bamboo to create an instantaneous or fast privacy hedge. The couple also offers ornamental and high-quality construction bamboos in addition to bamboos with edible shoots.

Sean Spellicy and Iris Viacrusis of Royal Palm Enterprises in Kurtistown sell fruit trees, ornamentals, and water garden plants.

In its seventh year, the Plant People Road Show offers two sales annually, around Valentine’s Day and Halloween. The direct, nursery-customer setting enables growers to meet the public and get feedback while providing expert growing guidance. For info, phone 808-987-3231.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

