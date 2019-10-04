MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Brush Fire message for 9 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019.

The Hawaii Fire Department reports a brush fire at South Point. Fire Department operations extend along South Point Road from the South Point and Kaalaualu Road intersection.

Due to the brush fire, the following are in effect;

The boat ramp and Ka Lae Cliffs are closed.

The area is expected to be closed throughout the day.

Thank you for your attention.

