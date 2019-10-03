This image is from a temporary monitoring camera on the west rim of Kilauea Caldera. The camera is looking E towards the bottom of the newly enlarged Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The crater from left to right (roughly NNE to SSW) is approximately 1 km (0.6 mi) across. The depth of the crater in the visible image from the rim is several hundred meters. Photo courtesy of USGS/HVO

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kῑlauea Volcano is not erupting and its USGS Volcano Alert level remains at NORMAL (volcanoes.usgs.gov/vhp/about_a…). Updates for Kīlauea are now issued monthly.

Kīlauea monitoring data continue to show steady rates of seismicity and ground deformation, low rates of sulfur dioxide emission, and only minor geologic changes since the end of eruptive activity in September 2018. Water continues to pond at the bottom of Halemaʻumaʻu inside the summit caldera. More info: volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/k….

Hazards remain at the lower East Rift Zone and summit of Kīlauea. Closures and warnings in these areas should be heeded. The 2018 lava flows are primarily on private property; please be respectful and do not enter or park on private property.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Its USGS Volcano Alert level remains at ADVISORY. This alert level does not mean that an eruption is imminent or that progression to an eruption is certain.

This past week, about 40 small-magnitude earthquakes (all less than M2.5) were detected beneath the upper elevations of Mauna Loa. Deformation measurements show continued summit inflation. Volcanic gas emission and fumarole temperature readings have been slightly elevated from measurements several weeks ago due to maintenance on the instrument sensors in mid-September.

Mauna Loa updates are issued weekly. More info: volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/m…

Two earthquakes with three or more felt reports occurred in Hawaii this past week: a magnitude-2.2 quake 8 km (5 mi) northwest of Honokaʻa at 25 km (16 mi) depth on Sept. 29 at 12:06 a.m. HST, and a magnitude-3.1 quake 11 km (7 mi) west of Pāhala at 9 km (6 mi) depth on Sept. 28 at 10:17 p.m. HST.

HVO continues to closely monitor both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa for any signs of increased activity.

Please visit HVO’s website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake info, and more. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

