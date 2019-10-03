MEDIA RELEASE

Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Mauna Kea access road continued the stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) which began on August 15, 2019.

The continuing efforts of police during the new week-long period covering last Thursday (September 26, 2019) to date have resulted in the issuance of an additional 591 traffic citations and 6 suspects arrested for 10 offenses. The 591 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (291)

Excessive Speeding (1)

Seatbelt (37)

Child Restraint (3)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (4)

Tint (17)

No Driver’s License (28)

No Insurance (21)

Unsafe vehicle (26)

Other moving violation (5)

No License plate (22)

Regulatory (136)

Parking (0)

The 10 arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (2)

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (3)

Resist order to stop Motor Vehicle (1)

Excessive Speeding (3)

Reckless Driving (1)

A highlight on one of the past week’s traffic arrests:

On Friday (September 27, 2019) at approximately 5:40 p.m. police observed a Honda sedan on Daniel K. Inouye Highway at the 12-mile marker heading Hilo bound traveling at a high rate of speed, measured on radar at 85 mph. As an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop the suspect vehicle continued and overtook other motorists. A secondary officer observed the Honda near the 9-mile marker and measured the speed at 102 mph. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle within the Kaumana City subdivision resulting in the suspect’s arrest for five offenses (Resist order to stop, two counts Excessive Speeding 81+ mph, Excessive Speeding 30+, Reckless Driving), later charged with bail set at $3000.

The combined total of the 7-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaii Police Department stands at 4092 citations issued and 43 persons arrested for 71 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.

