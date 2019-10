Kuawa Street Park. County of Hawaii Photo

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is announcing the Kuawa Street park fields off Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo will open for use on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

A blessing ceremony has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend the blessing ceremony.

To reserve the fields for use, please contact Parks and Recreation, Ho‘olulu Complex, at 961-8720.

