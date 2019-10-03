MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island residents are invited to attend SpeakOut events on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 to help guide the 2018 Kīlauea eruption recovery efforts.

Both events will be held at the Pāhoa High and Intermediate School cafeteria, with the first focusing on Puna’s youth.

The October 4 Youth SpeakOut is scheduled from 4:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will include a student panel addressing the topic of resilient recovery, STEM activities, and a light dinner. Students, their ‘ohana, and school faculty are welcome to attend.

The October 5 SpeakOut is held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is organized for the general public. Residents can drop-in at any time.

This event focuses on Phase III of Kīlauea eruption recovery: identifying strategies and actions. The Hawaiʻi County recovery team will provide a report back about ongoing engagement efforts and interactive activities related to recovery strategies and decision making.

“The recovery process is at the point where some hard choices need to be made,” said Diane Ley, County Research and Development director. “We want the public to understand potential strategies and tradeoffs, so the County can make informed decisions that meet the needs of the community.”

County staff and consultants are developing a Recovery Strategic Plan. The plan is expected to be available around the end of the year and will include ways the County can support the community post-eruption and mitigate future risks.

Input from these SpeakOut events will help guide recovery strategies and opportunities.

Additionally, the County is organizing an art contest for students attending high schools in Puna. Students are asked to design an image reflecting what being “Puna and Hawaiʻi Island Strong” means to them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

