MEDIA RELEASE

Business owners interested in working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are invited to attend upcoming “Industry Day” events in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.

The events, organized by FEMA and Hawai‘i County, will provide information on how local companies can provide services before, during and after disasters

Schedule:

Thursday, October 24: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Hilo Council Chambers, 25 Aupuni St., Room 1401.

Friday, October 25: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kona Council Chambers, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Building A.

Examples of commodities that FEMA procures for disasters include meals, cargo vans, generators, lodging, language services, conference rooms, and equipment. Having the support of local businesses will improve disaster response times and recovery efforts.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will assist participants with registering under the federal System for Award Management program and provide other business guidance.

Additionally, the County of Hawai‘i Finance Department representatives will be available to answer any questions about doing business with the County, as well as providing information on the Public Purchase procurement system and Hawai‘i Compliance Express requirements.

The events are free, but registration is required: forms.gle/CkFo3enYFVrVVZEr8

