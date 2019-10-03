 

   

Free Surf Camp for keiki with disabilities to be held at Richardson Ocean Park

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that the Surfers Healing Camp for children with disabilities will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019,  from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo. This free camp will provide keiki the unique opportunity to surf one-on-one with professionals.

Surfboards, lunch and U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vests will be provided at no cost to all participants. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

For more information please contact Kalani Kahalioumi at 808-961-8688, or

to register please visit www.surfershealing.org.


