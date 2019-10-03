MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that the Surfers Healing Camp for children with disabilities will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo. This free camp will provide keiki the unique opportunity to surf one-on-one with professionals.

Surfboards, lunch and U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vests will be provided at no cost to all participants. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

For more information please contact Kalani Kahalioumi at 808-961-8688, or

to register please visit www.surfershealing.org.

