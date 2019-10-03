MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island Humane Society offers $25 pet adoptions at Keaau Shelter on Saturday, October 12

Keaau, Hawaii October 3, 2019 — After successfully placing over 23,000 pets in homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is back to Empty the Shelters at the Hawaii Island Humane Society’s Keaau Shelter. On Saturday, October 12, adopters will have a chance to bring a pet home for the reduced fee of $25 while BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors the remaining cost.

The $25 adoption fee for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at the Keaau Shelter includes microchip, spay/neuter vaccines, dewormer, starter bag of food as available and a collar. The adoption fee does not include the Hawaii County license fee.

“Our shelter partners continue to give feedback that Empty the Shelters is saving lives in their area,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Not only do thousands of pets find homes, but shelter and rescue organizations of all sizes collaborate to make the greatest impact possible for pets. These relationships continue long after the event ends.”

“We are honored that Hawaii Island Humane Society is the first organization in the state of Hawaii to be selected by the BISSEL Pet Foundation for the Empty the Shelters event,” said Hawaii Island Humane Society CEO Charles Brown.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters program began in 2016 to capitalize on the foundations mission to find every pet a loving home. Empty the Shelters aims to shed light on pet homelessness across the county and encourage families to adopt a pet and save a life.

All adoptable pets available during Empty the Shelters will be microchipped and spayed/neutered. BPF requires that all microchips must be registered to the adopter before they leave, to increase the chance of pets reuniting with their owners, if lost.

Hawaii Island Humane Society is one of 125 organizations in 26 states taking part in this special adoption day.

Please be reminded that adopting a pet is a long-term commitment. If you’re not able to adopt, please consider supporting BISSELL Pet Foundation’s lifesaving work at bissellpetfoundation.org/donat…. To date, BPF has impacted over 200,000 pets through grant funding for adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping and foster care.

