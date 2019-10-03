MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Section, will be offering an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course at the NAS Pool from October 7- 11, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The course fee is $75.

Participants are required to pre-register and pass a prerequisite test. To schedule the prerequisite test, please contact the NAS Pool at 961-8697 or the Aquatics Specialist at 961-8694.

To pass the pre-requisite test, participants must be able to accomplish the following:

Complete a 300 yard continuous swim using the front crawl, breaststroke, or a combination of both;

Complete 2 minutes of treading water, without using hands; and

Complete a timed event in 1 minute 40 seconds: Starting in the water, swim 20 yards, retrieve a 10-pound brick from the deep end, and return the brick to the starting point and exit the water.



Participants are responsible for their own supplies, including CPR mask, swimsuit, goggles, towel, American Red Cross Lifeguard Manual, etc. The manual can be downloaded for free (about 3/4 down) at: www.redcross.org/take-a-class/…

For more information about becoming a certified American Red Cross Lifeguard, contact your nearest County swimming pool, or the Parks and Recreation Aquatics Specialist at 961-8694.

