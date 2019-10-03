MEDIA RELEASE

Ainaola Restroom Repairs

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that the women’s restroom at Ainaola Park will reopen on Friday, October 4, 2019. The restroom was recently closed due to vandalism that occurred in the early morning hours of October 2, 2019.

The Department’s carpenters stepped up and completed the repair work without delay so that park users would not be inconvenienced by closure for a long period of time. Due to the recent vandalism, the park’s bathrooms will now be locked when the park closes each night.

We appreciate everyone’s patience during this unexpected closure.

If property damage or vandalism is found at any of your parks and beaches, please inform Parks and Recreation as soon as possible at (808) 961-8311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

