Puainako and Kinoole Street Intersection. Google Street View image

Hilo motorists are advised of possible traffic delays at the intersection of Puainako and Kino‘ole Streets on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., while the Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works Traffic Division replaces the traffic signal control cabinet. The work is scheduled weather conditions permitting.

There will be intermittent lane closures and travel in all directions through the intersection will be provided. Road work signs will be posted and traffic control personnel will facilitate traffic movement while work is conducted. Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.

