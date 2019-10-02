MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: KAWAIHAE, KAWAIHAE HARBOR, HAPUNA BEACH RESORT, MAUNA KEA BEACH RESORT, PUAKO, MAUNA LANI RESORT; SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) message for Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

The water conservation notice for the affected area is canceled. Normal usage may resume.

Mahalo nui loa to the community for your cooperation and patience while temporary conservation measures were implemented to ensure drinking water was available to all customers.

DWS reminds customers that fresh, potable water is a finite resource and should be used efficiently and wisely. For information on general water conservation practices, please visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

This is your Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply.

