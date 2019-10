Asanami Kinareng

Fara Songeni

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island Police are looking for Asanami Kinareng, 53 year-old-female described as 5’2″, 260 lbs, black hair, wheelchair confined. Has a medical condition that requires assistance.

Kinareng was last seen in Pepeekeo. Kinareng may be in the company of Fara Songeni, a 54-year-old male.

Pictured are Kinareng and Songeni.

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Kinareng. If seen call Officer Joshua Gouveia of Hilo Patrol, 935-3311.

