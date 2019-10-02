 

   

Coffee with a Cop this morning (Oct 2) in Hilo

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Police invite the public to join in today with Coffee with a Cop at the Starbucks located at the Prince Kuhio Plaza until 10 a.m.

Come talk story, and get to know your police force. We look forward to seeing you there.

Aloha!


